Driver shot during road rage incident in Cherokee County, deputies say

A possible road rage shooting in Cherokee County injured a driver on Thursday evening.

Deputies were called out around 7:18 p.m. to the corner of Highway 92 and Woodstock. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said a Woodstock police officer witnesses the incident and performed a traffic stop on the suspected shooter.

Deputies said they found a driver who appeared to have been shot twice. They were rushed to an area hospital. The victim is expected to survive their injuries.

The shooter was taken into custody. It was not immediately known what charges will be filed against them.

The names of those involved have not been released.

The shooting is being investigated by the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.