Driver shot after refusing to street race on interstate, Atlanta police say

Atlanta police are searching for a driver they say opened fire on another vehicle early Tuesday morning while getting off the interstate.

Officers responded around 1 a.m. to I-75/85 northbound at 17th Street where they found a male with a gunshot wound.

According to investigators, the victim told officers a silver Audi pulled up beside him as he was driving on the interstate and attempted to race him. When the driver refused, the driver of the Audi began shooting at him.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators were still working to determine the circumstances of the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates. If you have photos or video, send them to newstipsatlanta@fox.com.