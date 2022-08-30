Driver rescued after car flips over into Stone Mountain pond

article

A driver is recovering in the hospital after police had to pull him from his car after crashing into a Stone Mountain pond Monday night.

FOX 5's cameras were there as the car was lifted out of the water.

Police say the car was found upside down in the pond.

The driver, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK.

This is the same area where a 4-year-old drowned in April.

DeKalb County police say the child's body was found in the water after he wandered away from his home at the East Ponce Village Apartments.