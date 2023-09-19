Driver killed in crash on Hamilton E Holmes Drive in Atlanta

article

One person is dead after a wreck in northwest Atlanta late Monday night.

Officials say the crash happened at around 10:50 p.m. on the 200 block of Hamilton E. Holmes Drive near Joseph E. Boone Boulevard.

Police on the scene say it appears the driver may have suffered some sort of medical emergency at the time of the crash.

Investigators have not released the identity of the driver.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.