Driver high on mushrooms goes airborne after hitting embankment, video shows

Video shows a vehicle crash through an embankment and nearly strike a gas pump in Kennesaw on Sunday. Police believe the man may have been under the influence of mushrooms.

Noah Washington faces DUI among other charges. Kennesaw police said officers found his parent's car just before 7 a.m. next to a gas pump at a station location at 3870 Moon Station Road.

Video released by Kennesaw police shows a car go airborne after hitting an embankment on April 24, 2022. (Kennesaw Police Department)

Video of the incident shows a speeding white 2001 Cadillac DeVille crash through a dirt embankment, briefly going airborne and scattering the dirt all over the pavement before coming to rest inches away from the pump.

Second later, a man wearing a tracksuit emerges through the sunroof of the car. The man runs towards the gas station and at one point, throws his hands up in the air.

Noah Washington is seen climbing out of the car he just crash in Kennesaw on April 24, 2022, according to police. (Kennesaw Police Department)

Police said they found the man on his knees with his hands on top of his heads. He told officers he wanted to be taken into custody and needed their help.

Washington eventually identified himself, police said. He told officers he believed someone was chasing him and had driven from his parent’s home in Woodstock about 15 minutes away. He wasn’t able to give a good description to officers of the person he believed was chasing him.

Noah Washington is seen running from the car he just crash in Kennesaw on April 24, 2022, according to police. (Kennesaw Police Department)

Appearing to be jittery and speaking incoherently at times, Washington offered that he was "tripping" having eaten six psychedelic mushrooms before driving.

He was checked out by medics for injuries and taken to Kennestone Hospital.

Police said Washington agreed to have blood drawn.

He was then booked into the Acworth Jail.