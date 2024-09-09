Driver fires shots at APD officer's personal vehicle, police investigation underway

article

Atlanta police are searching for a driver who fired at an off-duty officer early Monday morning.

The Atlanta Police Department tells FOX 5 the officer was in his personal vehicle when he noticed an erratic driver in an SUV around Howell Mill Road and Chattahoochee Avenue.

Investigators say the driver started firing shots, hitting the officer's car at least once.

The officer was not hurt, and the suspected gunman fled the scene.

At one point, investigators had blocked off part of Howell Mill Road near 17th Street. The road has since been reopened.

Officials have not shared a description of the driver or additional details about what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.