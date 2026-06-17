Driver faces multiple charges after dispute with Gwinnett officer

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The Brief A woman faces multiple arrest warrants after she allegedly drove away from a Gwinnett County traffic stop on May 28. The driver refused to show her license or roll down her window before speeding away from the officer. Police located and arrested the suspect later that day after she claimed she was being profiled.



A woman was taken into custody after she allegedly refused to comply with a Gwinnett County police officer's commands and drove away from a traffic stop on May 28, according to police.

Judy Joseph faces multiple warrants following the encounter.

What we know:

A Gwinnett County police officer attempted to stop a vehicle for multiple traffic violations on May 28. After the officer activated emergency equipment, the driver, later identified as Joseph, turned on her hazard lights.

The officer instructed Joseph over an intercom to pull into a parking lot, but she drove past several lots. When she eventually stopped, she refused to roll down her window, identify herself, or provide a driver's license.

Joseph began yelling and told the officer to leave her alone, according to police. Despite attempts to calm the situation, she refused to cooperate and drove away from the scene.

The officer did not chase the vehicle but identified Joseph and obtained multiple arrest warrants. Later that same day, another Gwinnett County officer located Joseph and took her into custody.

Joseph admitted she drove away because she believed the officer was profiling her by following her. She also stated that she did not believe she had done anything wrong by leaving, police said.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the specific traffic violations that prompted the initial stop. It remains unclear what specific charges are listed on the multiple arrest warrants Joseph now faces.