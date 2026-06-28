Driver faces charges after pedestrian dies in Atlanta crash

The Brief A 50-year-old woman died Sunday morning after an oncoming Jeep Wrangler hit her in downtown Atlanta. Officers rushed to Courtland Avenue NE and Auburn Avenue NE around 2:49 a.m. for the reported crash. The driver faces multiple charges, including vehicle homicide and driving under the influence.



A 50-year-old woman crossing a downtown Atlanta street died Sunday morning when an oncoming vehicle struck her, resulting in a driver's arrest.

What we know:

Atlanta police officers rushed to the intersection of Courtland Avenue NE and Auburn Avenue NE around 2:49 a.m. Sunday following a report of a pedestrian struck. Emergency responders attempted life-saving measures, but the woman died at the scene. Police confirmed the victim was hit near the crosswalk.

Investigators determined that a driver in a Jeep Wrangler was traveling south when the vehicle hit the woman as she crossed the street. The driver remained at the site of the crash.

Authorities identified the driver as Marie Bahindwa. Following the initial investigation at the scene, police arrested and charged her with multiple offenses.

Bahindwa faces charges of homicide by vehicle, driving under the influence, driving under the influence less safe, reckless driving and an open container violation.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the 50-year-old woman.