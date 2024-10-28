Police searching for driver in deadly Midtown hit-and-run

Atlanta police are searching for a driver connected with a deadly hit-and-run on Ponce de Leon Avenue on Sunday night.

Investigators say the deadly crash happened on the 400 block of the road near Mary Mac's Tea Room shortly after 7:45 p.m.

Responding to the scene, officers found a woman who had been hit by a vehicle. The driver was nowhere to be seen.

A witness tells FOX 5 they saw medics try to resuscitate the victim, but she did not survive her injuries.

According to the Atlanta police, the vehicle involved in the crash appears to have been a gold Jeep.

Authorities have not released the identity of either the victim or any possible suspects.

Investigators blocked off Ponce de Leon Avenue overnight while they examined the scene for evidence. The road has since been reopened.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the hit-and-run to call the Atlanta Police Department.