Driver in deadly Gordon County wreck back in jail

The Brief Matthew Allen Pickens, 44, charged in an Aug. 23 fatal head-on crash after fleeing law enforcement. Pickens was released from a Chattanooga hospital, waived extradition, and is now in the Gordon County Jail. He faces multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle; records show three prior traffic-related arrests.



Authorities have identified and charged the driver involved in a fatal head-on crash last month in Gordon County.

Matthew Allen Pickens, 44, of Calhoun, was booked into the Gordon County Jail on Tuesday after being released from Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He faces charges of homicide by vehicle, serious injury by vehicle, fleeing and eluding officers, and multiple other traffic-related offenses.

What we know:

The Georgia State Patrol said Pickens fled from law enforcement on Aug. 23 before crashing head-on into a Dade County family on Rome Road. The crash left one person dead and others seriously injured.

Officials delayed releasing Pickens’ identity while he was hospitalized in intensive care. On Wednesday morning, he waived extradition from Tennessee and was transferred back to Gordon County custody.

The backstory:

Records show Pickens has previously been booked into the Gordon County Jail three times—in 2020, 2022, and 2023—for traffic-related offenses.