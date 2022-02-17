Driver crashes into parked car, boat, and pickup truck at Cobb County home

article

A man is on the run after crashing his car into a yard in Cobb County Thursday morning.

Police say the motorist ran off the road and crashed into a boat, pickup truck, and a car in a yard of a home on the 2200 block of Clay Road.

Officers say the driver then jumped out of his car and ran away.

Authorities believe the man was driving under the influence.

"I go to the kitchen and look out the window and I just can't believe my eyes because I see the tail end of the truck and I see part of the boat," said Linda Holloway, the daughter of the homeowner. "I mean, he's torn up two vehicles."

There are no reported injuries in the crash.

Police have not released the identity of the suspect they are looking for.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE