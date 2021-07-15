Driver crashes dump truck into Fayetteville antique store

A driver of a dump truck in Fayetteville has been hospitalized after crashing into an antique store Thursday morning.

Officials in Fayetteville say the accident happened on Highway 85 North across the highway from Fayette Pavillion around 11 a.m.

According to officials, the dump truck veered from the roadway and crashed into a store at the shopping plaza.

Medics rushed the driver to a nearby hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Delays are expected and one lane has been blocked as public safety personnel are working at the accident.

Drivers should try to avoid the area if possible.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.