Driver charged in crash that killed 2 Pennsylvania state troopers, civilian

Authorities have announced charges against a woman they say was driving under the influence when she struck and killed three people, including two Pennsylvania state police troopers, Monday morning.

Jayana Tanae Webb, 21, has been charged with third-degree murder, homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, DUI, and related charges in connection with the crash that occurred shortly before 1 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95.

Investigators say Webb was behind the wheel of an SUV when she struck Trooper Martin Mack, Trooper Branden Sisca, and 28-year-old Reyes Rivera Oliveras on the left side of the highway.

Webb was walked out of the Pennsylvania State Police Troop K barracks in Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon wearing handcuffs that belonged to the fallen troopers.

Trooper Martin Mack III (L) and Trooper Branden Sisca (R) (Pennsylvania State Police)

Troopers Mack and Sisca had responded to a call for a person walking on the left side of the southbound lanes and had made contact with the man on the roadway. The troopers were taking the man into custody and walking him back to their state police SUV.

As all three men were walking back to the police vehicle, authorities say Webb was traveling at a high rate of speed in the left lane and struck all three men, the patrol vehicle, and the barrier between the north and southbound lanes. The impact of the crash knocked both troopers into the northbound lanes and ripped both driver’s side doors off of their SUV.

Webb’s vehicle later came to a stop on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes and she remained at the scene prior to being taken into custody.

Police dispatch called for backup after the officers stopped responding. Backup arrived as bystanders were attempting to perform life-saving measures on the troopers. Both Trooper Mack and Trooper Sisca were later pronounced dead at the scene.

A law enforcement source tells FOX 29's Steve Keeley that state police had conducted a traffic stop involving the striking vehicle shortly before the crash. They say that stop was cut short because troopers were responding to reports of pedestrian walking on I-95.

Jayana Tanae Webb, 21, faces a long list of charges, including third-degree murder and DUI, in connection with the crash that killed two state troopers and a civilian.

Authorities had announced Monday morning that they were conducting a ‘DUI-related’ investigation. Law enforcement sources told FOX 29 that a 21-year-old driver had a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit.

Officials say Trooper Mack, 33, joined the force in 2014 while Sisca, 29, only recently graduated from the academy and had enlisted in February of 2021. Sisca was also a Fire Chief of Trappe Fire Company in Montgomery County.

Webb, of Eagleville, faces a total of 18 charges in connection with the crash.

