Driver charged with DUI after Cobb crash seriously injures two

The Brief Police say a driver is facing DUI charges after a serious crash in Cobb County. Two people were seriously injured and taken to the hospital. Investigators say the crash happened during a left turn on Cumberland Parkway.



A driver is facing multiple charges, including DUI, following a serious injury crash in Cobb County late Tuesday night.

What we know:

According to the Cobb County Police Department, the crash happened around 10:43 p.m. on Cumberland Parkway at Mt. Wilkinson Parkway. Investigators say a 2020 Chevrolet Trax, driven by 31-year-old Brittany Jacks of Atlanta, was traveling southbound when she attempted to turn left onto Mt. Wilkinson Parkway and entered the path of an oncoming vehicle.

Police say the Chevrolet collided with a 2001 Mercedes E320 traveling northbound, driven by 18-year-old Bryce Smith of Marietta. The Mercedes was also occupied by two passengers.

Authorities say Tommy Heaton, a passenger in the Chevrolet, and Que’tonyanna Young, a passenger in the Mercedes, suffered serious injuries and were taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. Another passenger in the Mercedes, Kymani Russell, sustained minor injuries and was also transported for treatment. Smith suffered minor injuries but declined treatment at the scene.

Jacks was arrested and charged with DUI, serious injury by vehicle, and failure to yield.

What's next:

The crash remains under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Cobb County Police Department.