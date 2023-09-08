Driver charged after striking motorcycle, killing man in Forsyth County: deputies

A motorcyclist was killed, and another man charged in connection to his death following a crash Thursday night.

The wreck happened around 8:45 p.m. at Waldrip Road and SR 369.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, the driver of a Hyundai Sonata failed to yield for the motorcycle as they were turning left, stroking it.m The driver of the motorcycle, 53-year-old Timothy Cantrell of Cleveland, was taken to the hospital where he died shortly after arriving.

The driver of the Sonata, 35-year-old Colt Spencer of Gainesville, was arrested and charged with homicide by vehicle, DUI, and failure to yield turning left.

He was taken to the Forsyth County Jail.