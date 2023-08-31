Driver caught with drugs, counterfeit money during DeKalb County traffic stop, police say

article

One person is in custody after a traffic stop in DeKalb County Tuesday afternoon.

Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department say they pulled over a driver at a Shell Station on the 2700 block of Candler Road.

During the stop, investigators say the driver tried to hide a firearm and got into a struggle with officers.

During a search, police found the driver had more than an ounce of marijuana, other narcotics, and several thousand dollars in cash and counterfeit bills.

The driver, who has not been identified, was taken into custody.

Officials have not released what charges they may be facing.