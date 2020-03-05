Expand / Collapse search

Driver arrested after traffic accident with school bus

Gordon County
CALHOUN, Ga. -  A driver was arrested after being involved in a traffic accident with a Gordon County school bus Thursday, Calhoun police said.

 According to authorities, the incident happened along Stewart Drive in the Spring Valley subdivision. 

A separate, privately owned car was a part of the accident, and the driver of that car was arrest for driving without a license. 

No students were reported as injured, police confirmed.

The name of the man arrested has not been released.
 