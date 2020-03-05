Driver arrested after traffic accident with school bus
CALHOUN, Ga. - A driver was arrested after being involved in a traffic accident with a Gordon County school bus Thursday, Calhoun police said.
According to authorities, the incident happened along Stewart Drive in the Spring Valley subdivision.
A separate, privately owned car was a part of the accident, and the driver of that car was arrest for driving without a license.
No students were reported as injured, police confirmed.
The name of the man arrested has not been released.