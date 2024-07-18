Driver arrested after SUV crashes into Gainesville apartment, child hospitalized

A 19-year-old Gainesville man is facing charges after police say he drove his SUV into an apartment building.

Officials with the Gainesville Police Department shared a photo of the crash on Facebook Wednesday afternoon.

In the photo, a white SUV has gone straight through one of the walls of the apartment building, smashing through a window.

(Gainesville Police Department)

According to investigators, the driver, Erickson Mondesir, seriously injured an 8-year-old child who was inside the apartment when the crash happened.

The child was airlifted to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta with serious injuries.

Instead of stopping to help, officials say Mondesir ran away from the scene. He was later caught.

Mondesir now faces charges of hit-and-run and serious injury by motor vehicle. He remains in custody in the Hall County Jail.