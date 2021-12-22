Police: 2 hospitalized after drive-by shooting at SE Atlanta home

Police are searching for a gunman who shot up a Southeast Atlanta house and sent two victims to the hospital.

Officials tell FOX 5 the two people were inside a home on the 1500 block of Elleby Road when gunshots started flying.

The two victims, identified only as an adult man and a juvenile male, were both rushed to Grady Hospital in stable condition. They are now being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the suspect or suspects pulled up next to the home and fired multiple times before fleeing the scene. They are currently working to determine any possible suspects and what the motive may be for the crime.

"The officers are canvassing the neighborhood, knocking on doors, seeing what info is out there and what residents may have seen or heard," APD Capt. David Wilson said.

Officers are also looking to see if any homes nearby have surveillance video that could have captured the shooting or suspects.

If you have any information about the shooting, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

