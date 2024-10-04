Man injured in drive-by shooting on Atlanta's Spencer Street

article

Officers are investigating a drive-by shooting in Atlanta that sent a man to the hospital overnight.

Officials say the shooting happened on the 700 block of Spencer Street shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Friday.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man who had been shot at least once.

The victim, who police did not identify, was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown.

Investigators believe the man was driving on the street when someone in a nearby white vehicle started shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.