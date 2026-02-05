Brookhaven traffic alert: Dresden Drive closed for emergency water main repair

The Brief Dresden Drive is closed between Winding Lane NE and S. Bamby Lane for emergency water main repairs. Local water interruptions may affect residents while crews repair the 8-inch main.



A busy Brookhaven roadway is closed due to a water main break.

What we know:

Dresden Drive is closed to traffic between Winding Lane NE and the intersection of S. Bamby Lane and Brookline Circle NE to allow for emergency repairs.

According to the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management, crews are working to repair an 8-inch water main.

Detours are set up around the site.

Some customers in the area could experience water interruptions.

Dresden Drive connects Clairmont Road and Buford Highway to Peachtree Road.

What we don't know:

It is not clear how long it will take to repair the break.