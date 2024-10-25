Dreams come true for young Taylor Swift fan with cancer from Brookhaven

The Brief 10-year-old cancer patient Caroline Brewer, a Taylor Swift superfan, faced a heartbreaking ticket scam after her mother was tricked into buying fake tickets through a hacked Facebook account. Caroline's mother Jamie Brewer lost $1,850 in the scam but shared their story, which eventually reached program director Otis Maher of Power 105.3 after FOX 5's Rob DiRienzo aired it. Swift's record label, informed by Maher, responded by providing Caroline with tickets, as well as covering the costs for flights and hotel accommodations for the concert in New Orleans. The experience was especially significant for Caroline, who has undergone extensive medical treatments since her cancer diagnosis at age three, including four brain surgeries and chemotherapy. Overwhelmed with gratitude, Caroline was excited to see Taylor Swift in concert and expressed heartfelt thanks to those who made her dream come true.



A dream came true on Friday night for 10-year-old Caroline Brewer, a Taylor Swift superfan from Brookhaven who has cancer.

After a heartbreaking ticket scam, Swift's label stepped in to make sure Caroline could attend the singer's New Orleans concert.

In July, Caroline’s mother, Jamie Brewer, purchased what she believed were Taylor Swift concert tickets from a Facebook account she thought belonged to a friend. But, after sending hundreds of dollars, Jamie realized the account had been hacked.

"The Facebook account of my friend was actually hacked," Jamie Brewer said. "I thought I was communicating with her. But when I sent the money, it didn’t go to her."

Jamie was left without tickets and $1,850 in the red in her PayPal account. Heartbroken, she shared the story with a friend, who reached out to FOX 5's Rob DiRienzo.

When the story aired, it caught the attention of Otis Maher, program director of Power 105.3.

Determined to help, Maher reached out to Taylor Swift’s record company.

"We want to send you and your mom to New Orleans," Maher told Caroline and Jamie. The record label covered their flights and hotel, giving Caroline the chance to attend the concert she had dreamed of.

"We got there, and Mr. Otis was there, and Caroline walked in," Jamie Brewer said. "Her response was just amazing. She just started crying. The response we’ve gotten from airing our story was unbelievable."

The special moment was an emotional one for Caroline, who had endured years of medical treatments, including four brain surgeries, radiation, chemotherapy, and spine surgery, after being diagnosed with cancer at age three.

"I love Taylor Swift. I'm really excited to be here to see her tonight," Caroline Brewer said.

As they prepared to head into the concert, Caroline expressed her gratitude. "I just wanted to say a really big thank you to you guys," she said.