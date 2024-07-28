Taylor Swift fan battling brain cancer gets huge surprise after Eras Tour ticket scam

A young Brookhaven girl who has been battling cancer since she was three years old received the surprise of a lifetime after her mother was scammed out of tickets to go see Taylor Swift.

FOX 5 Atlanta reporter Rob DiRienzo first reported on 10-year-old Caroline Brewer's sticky situation last week when someone stole hundreds of dollars from her mom by offering her fake Taylor Swift tickets.

For Caroline, Swift isn't just her favorite artist. She's a lifesaver.

"I feel like she's just so inspirational, and she helped me to get through treatment," Caroline explained to FOX 5 Atlanta.

Jamie Brewer, the young girl's mother, was mortified when she realized what happened. Her daughter has had four brain surgeries, endured 90 days of radiation, chemotherapy and spine surgery just two weeks ago. Those tickets were supposed to be her daughter's rainbow after the storm.

"There's really nothing you can do. I was embarrassed that I sort of fell for this scam," she admitted.

When Otis Maher, the program director at iHeartRadio, heard Caroline's story, he felt compelled to reach out to Taylor Swift's record company. Together, they were able to put together a surprise beyond her "Wildest Dreams."

"I just knew there was something we could do. There's so much scamming going on. Not for a little girl who is in the battle of her life," Maher told FOX 5.

Caroline Brewer, 10, receives a surprise to make up for the scam she and her mother were subjected to.

He invited the Brewer family to a Taylor Swift-themed pop-up event on Saturday. At one point during the event, Caroline was called up to the mic.

"We want to send you and your mom to New Orleans to see Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour," Maher told her.

Caroline immediately burst into tears.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Caroline Brewer, 10, receives a surprise to make up for the scam she and her mother were subjected to.

The concert tickets, flights and hotel arrangements were all covered.

"These tickets are really going to keep her spirits up and excitement, and it's life-changing for her," Jamie Brewer said.

Caroline, who was overtaken by emotion, still voiced her gratitude.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Caroline Brewer (Photo submitted by family)

"I'm very excited. I'm shaking. I feel really good now," she said. "I'm super excited."