Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Clay County
3
Wind Advisory
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 9:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 7:00 AM EST until FRI 11:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Dramatic rescue of Australian hiker stranded in freezing Arizona mountains caught on video

By Bradford Betz
Published 
Updated 8:54PM
Arizona
FOX News

Dramatic rescue of Australian hiker stranded in freezing Arizona mountains caught on video

An aircrew from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) rescued an Australian hiker after he became stranded in the freezing cold mountains.

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. - An aircrew from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) rescued an Australian hiker last week after he became stranded in the freezing cold mountains. 

Air and Marine Operations (AMO) launched a UH-60 air crew to the Huachuca Mountains of Sierra Vista Friday to search for the man, CBP said. 

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, which made the search request, had been searching for the Australian national who became stuck on Thursday. 

An aircrew could not launch the operation until Friday morning because weather prevented liftoff Thursday evening, CBP said

AMO crew members located the hiker and conducted a hoist rescue. The hiker, whose identity has not been released, was flown down to await deputies and emergency personnel evaluation. 

Video of the dramatic rescue has been shared by CBP

"This could have been a tragic fatal outcome if not for the diligence of agents," Tucson Air Branch Norman Montgomery said. 

CBP said its AMO agents have rescued 60 individuals this fiscal year. 

Last month, a climber in Arizona was rescued from a steep spire after her leg got stuck in a crack in the rock and stranded her about 200 feet off the ground. 

Get updates on this story at FOXNews.com

Dramatic rescue of Australian hiker stranded in freezing Arizona mountains caught on video

australian hiker rescue

CBP’s Air and Marine Operations (AMO) Tucson Air Branch initiated the rescue operation. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

LiveNOW from FOX: Streaming live events, breaking news, and stories from around Arizona and the world.


 