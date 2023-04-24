Drake reschedules Atlanta 'It's All a Blur' tour dates

article

Drake fans will have a wait a bit longer to see the multi-platinum rapper performing all of his hits in Atlanta.

The four-time Grammy-award-winning Canadian known for hits like "God's Plan" and "Nice for What" announced Monday that he is rescheduling his upcoming "It's All a Blur" tour dates.

Drake was scheduled to perform at State Farm Arena on July 1 and 2. Now those dates will be changed to Monday, Sept. 25 and Tuesday, Sept. 26.

The tour marks Drake's first since headlining the Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour in 2018. Since then, Drake has released four albums - the latest being his collaboration with Atlanta-based rapper 21 Savage, who will be joining him on the tour.

As part of the tour, the "Massive" rapper will be stopping by Atlanta's State Farm Arena on Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2.

The tour, which was originally planned for 29 concerts has now exploded to 54 dates starting in Memphis, Tennessee on June 29 and ending in Toronto in October.

If you've already purchased tickets for the original shows, don't worry. All tickets will be honored for the new dates.