Dragon Con raises nearly $500K for charity in 39th

Dragon Con wrapped up Monday after celebrating its 39th year, and organizers say the convention raised just under half a million dollars for charity.

The backstory:

The convention, billed as the largest multi-media, popular culture gathering focused on science fiction, fantasy, gaming, comics, literature, art, music, and film, brought more than 75,000 fans to downtown Atlanta this year. Attendees traveled from all 50 states and all six inhabited continents.

Celebrity guests included William Shatner, Simon Pegg, John Boyega, Christopher Lloyd, and other well-known actors, along with video game performers and creators.

What we know:

Since 2012, Dragon Con has dedicated its fundraising efforts to NAMI Georgia, a mental health organization that provides support across the state. This year, the convention raised at least $320,000 for NAMI Georgia, with officials noting the total could still rise. In all, Dragon Con has now raised more than $2 million for the group.

Con-goers also gave back in another way: donating more than 10,600 blood components for use at 25 metro Atlanta hospitals.

What's next:

Dragon Con will return for its 40th anniversary on Sept. 3–7, 2026.