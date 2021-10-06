Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Watch
from WED 3:55 PM EDT until WED 11:00 PM EDT, Bartow County, Carroll County, Douglas County, Paulding County, Polk County, Paulding County, Haralson County, Heard County
10
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:36 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Clarke County, Oconee County, Clarke County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:26 AM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 10:31 AM EDT until WED 4:45 PM EDT, Upson County, Lamar County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 1:23 PM EDT until WED 6:15 PM EDT, Upson County, Lamar County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 12:18 PM EDT until WED 6:15 PM EDT, Upson County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Clay County
Tornado Watch
from WED 3:50 PM EDT until WED 11:00 PM EDT, Bartow County, Carroll County, Douglas County, Paulding County, Polk County, Paulding County, Haralson County, Heard County

Draconid meteor shower to dazzle in peak on Oct. 8

By Meteorologist Stephanie Weaver
Published 
News
FOX TV Digital Team

Bright meteor flashes across sky in Brittany, France

A meteor lit up the night as it crossed the sky above of Brittany, France, on Sept. 5, 2021. Credit - Damgan La Roche Bernard Tourisme via Storyful

LOS ANGELES - Stargazers, grab your binoculars: The annual Draconid meteor shower will peak Friday evening and is expected to light up the night sky.

According to NASA, the Draconid meteors are caused when Earth collides with bits of debris shed by periodic comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner (which is why this shower used to be called the Giacobinids). 

RELATED: Bennu asteroid: Earth's chances of collision with space rock slim, NASA says

Most meteors in annual showers are named for the constellation from which they appear to radiate, in this case Draco the Dragon, EarthSky said.

According to EarthSky, the Draconid meteor shower is considered a short-lived event and is expected to peak on Oct. 8. It's also not overly active, with about five to 10 meteors per hour. 

"In general, the Draconids aren’t a rich shower, unless their parent comet is nearby," EarthSky explained. "As a wise person once said, meteor showers are like fishing. You go, and sometimes you catch something." 

RELATED: NASA launches satellite that will track Earth’s ‘health’

Even still, on rare occasions, this shower has been known to rain down hundreds or even thousands of meteors in an hour.

Fortunately, the waxing crescent moon sets before nightfall and won’t hinder this year’s Draconid shower. 

How to watch Draconid meteor shower

The shower will peak Dec. 8 (Friday evening), meaning viewing at the time will be the best opportunity to observe the meteors. But you can begin seeing meteors during its active period beginning Oct. 6 and lasting through Oct. 10. 

The Draconids are best viewed in the evening, in a dark open sky away from city or street lights.

"The Draconid shower is a real oddity, in that the radiant point stands highest in the sky as darkness falls. That means that, unlike many meteor showers, more Draconids are likely to fly in the evening hours than in the morning hours after midnight.," EarthSky continued.

This meteor shower also favors Earth’s Northern Hemisphere for viewing. 

Keep in mind that temperatures on October nights can get chilly in North America, so be prepared for cooler weather and give yourself at least one hour of viewing time if you can.