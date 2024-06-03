Dr Pepper ties with Pepsi for 2nd place in cola wars

Though Coca-Cola remains the best-selling soda, the race for second best just got even more competitive.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Dr Pepper is now tied with Pepsi for the second spot in the cola wars in terms of sales.

The outlet cited data from Beverage Digest.

The report also cites that many soda drinks have replaced regular Pepsi and Pepsi Zero Sugar.

According to the Dr Pepper museum, the soda was manufactured and sold starting in 1885 in Waco, Texas. Charles Alderton, a young pharmacist and drug store employee, is believed to be the inventor of Dr Pepper.

However, the origin of the name remains unclear. However, the period in the title was dropped in the 1950s.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.