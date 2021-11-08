Dozens of sex offenders arrested in Georgia law enforcement sweep

article

Georgia deputies have arrested dozens of sex offenders after a weeklong operation looking into possible violations of state registration laws.

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

The initiative, known as Operation Watchful Eye VI, involved 66 sheriffs across Georgia and was aimed at verifying addresses of sex offenders and making sure they complied with restrictions after their sentencing.

In total, officials say 35 sex offenders were arrested and 51 warrants were issued between Oct. 25 and Nov. 1 for violations of state registration laws. Of those warrants, three were issued for new sex offenses.

Deputies also say in their searches, they discovered over 450 sex offenders have left their last known address. Investigators are working to track them down.

According to investigators, over 10,000 registered sex offenders live in the 66 Georgia sheriff's counties.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS