Dozens gather for rally against crime at Atlanta City Hall

Dozens of Atlanta residents marched on city hall Monday afternoon to push for a stronger police response.

The homeowners do not fault the police. Instead, they aimed their criticism at the political leadership in Atlanta.

They marched with signs, including one marked with the number 157 -- marking a two-decade high in murders.

A family of one victim, a former waterboy named Jalanni Pless, attended the rally.

Back in June, another teen robbed the waterboy of the $10 he had collected. Pless' family says the boy offered one half of his sale, but that was not enough.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said recently that she was launching a new attack on crime -- focusing on gangs, guns, and shoring up resources for the police.

