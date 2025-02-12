Expand / Collapse search
Dozens of businesses cited in county gaming machine investigation

By
Published  February 12, 2025 10:39pm EST
Rome
FOX 5 Atlanta

Businesses cited for improper gaming machines

The gaming machines or ding-ding machines, are often found in convenience stores. The investigation found widespread violations, including illegal cash payouts. FOX 5's Denise Dillon has the story.

The Brief

    • The operations were conducted by the GBI's Commercial Gambling Unit.
    • Dozens of businesses in Rome, Georgia were cited.
    • Gaming machines were disabled.

ROME, Ga. - A 10-month investigation into gaming machines in Rome and Floyd County found widespread violations, including illegal cash payouts.  

The Coin Operated Amusement Machines, also called gaming machines or ding-ding machines, are often found in convenience stores.  Rome Police say they started getting complaints last year and contacted their Coin Operated Amusement Machines Inspector, then the Georgia Bureau of Investigation got involved. 

Gaming machine investigation

What we know:

"The GBI used all the undercover agents to go in and play the machines," said Rome Police Major Mark Tison. 

Agents played alongside others.  They inserted cash, pressed a button, and waited to see if they won. 

"They could win credits, which should be able to be paid out, by way of goods from the store or even give gift cards from Visa, but not cash," said Maj. Tison. 

Cash payouts are illegal. However, investigators say they found dozens of businesses were giving out cash payouts. 

Twenty-six businesses in Rome, that's about a third of the businesses that have the machines, and another seven in Floyd County were issued citations and their gaming machines were disabled. 

"This is the largest one-time operation within the state," said Maj. Tison. 

Results of the investigation

What's next:

Police say they are committed to ensuring the rules for these gaming machines are followed and will continue to monitor local businesses. 

Some of the businesses that received violations have appealed, and gotten their machines turned back on until their court date. 

The Source: FOX 5's Denise Dillon spoke with Rome Police regarding the investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

