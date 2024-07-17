Downtown Tucker businesses targeted in series of burglaries

Police are investigating a series of break-ins in Tucker. Thieves forcibly entered multiple businesses, seizing whatever they could find.

The majority of these businesses are located adjacent to one another along Main Street. It seems the culprits methodically shattered each door's glass to gain access.

Alex Santana from Village Burger expressed their shock and unease by stating, "We were all just surprised, and it is a little scary."

Businesses in downtown Tucker are on high alert after a series of burglaries during the early morning hours of July 15, 2024. (Supplied)

Before dawn on Monday, at least four businesses in downtown Tucker were victimized by burglars.

Village Burger's surveillance footage captured the rapid progression of the theft. Santana illustrated the event: "They shattered the glass, entered, snatched our registers, and exited swiftly."

The cash registers contained some amount of money. Furthermore, without the registers, the restaurant could now only process card payments.

Munster Cravings faced a comparable plight. After thieves destroyed their front glass door and stole the cash register, the proprietor was compelled to purchase a replacement.

"We just bought a register; that's money. It signifies more unexpected expenses," lamented Bash Isaac, an employee there.

Nearby worker Tina Jones commented that she had never known so many businesses to be burglarized in a single night in Tucker.

Feeling empathetic towards the proprietors, Jones said, "I feel bad for the business owners. These establishments are essential and cherished. I adore this cookie shop, patronizing at least once weekly. It's a misfortune."

At The Corner Cup coffee shop, employees confirmed they had to substitute their front entrance after the glass was demolished.

Las Colinas Mexican Restaurant's entrance remains temporarily sealed with plywood after their intrusion.

Santana remarked on the situation, "Decent small businesses endeavoring to earn a living. It is unjust."

Every affected business resumed operations as swiftly as possible, endeavoring to recover from the setback.

Isaac remained optimistic, reflecting, "It is undoubtedly a setback, but I believe when incidents like this occur, it presents an opportunity to rebound with greater resilience."