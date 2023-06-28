Man critically injured in downtown shooting, person of interest detained

article

A man shot in the downtown hotel district Wednesday evening is in critical condition, according to Atlanta police.

That victim was shot along Peachtree Street NW at 7:15 p.m. Police said they heard the gunshot and rushed to the scene.

He was taken to the hospital while a possible suspect was detained.

The name of the person shot has not been released yet. The shooter may still be on the run.

Police are still investigating.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.