Advocates demand action after horse pulling tourist carriage collapses in viral video

A video which has gone viral shows the collapse of a horse used in a downtown Atlanta tourist business. The July video has since prompted an outcry from animal protection groups who are calling on the Atlanta City Council to reevaluate carriage businesses in the city.

The video, which is dated July 22, shows what appears to be a horse struggling to stay up. It could not, and there was a heavy presence of blood seen on the street.

The animal’s health scare has led to some reaching out to council members. Michael Bond listened to the advocates, but also thought back to his days of youth.

"Going to the prom, and I was one of them, we wanted to ride in the carriage," Bond told FOX 5.

The veteran council member said he will ask his colleagues to "begin a conversation" whether the city will need to make changes.

"We want to be humane," Bond said.

Three weeks after the horse went down, the Fulton County Animal Control office reports the animal is recovering.