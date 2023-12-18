Deadly shooting in Downtown Atlanta under investigation

article

One person is dead after a shooting in Downtown Atlanta on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called just after 5 p.m. to 199 Peters Street SW at the corner of Haynes Street SW.

Atlanta Police say when they got on scene, they found the body on the sidewalk.

Limited information is available as Atlanta Police say the incident is under investigation.

The identity of the person has not been released.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.