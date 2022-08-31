Downtown Atlanta high-rise fire: Cause under investigation, no injuries

Firefighters responded to the rooftop of a smoking Downtown Atlanta high-rise at around noon on Wednesday.

Thick smoke was visible from the roof of a building off of Ted Turner Drive. The road was closed between Marietta and Luckie streets.

Atlanta fire rescue received a report of a construction fire at around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday. Firefighters saw heavy smoke from the roof.

Construction crews and occupants were able to exit the building safely, according to Asst. Fire Chief Greg Gray. Gray told FOX 5 they didn't have an exact number of people inside, but estimated 20 to 30 people evacuated the 30-story building.

The fire was isolated to the rooftop.

SKYFOX captured footage of fire crews on the roof attempting to quell the smoke at around 12:42 p.m. Firefighters were sifting through charred materials.

The smoke was reduced and flames appeared to be extinguished before 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Firefighters sifting through debris on the rooftop of a smoking Downtown Atlanta building on Aug. 31, 2022. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but crews don't anticipate foul play was involved.

Smoke seen coming from the roof of a building in Downtown Atlanta on Aug. 31, 2022.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.