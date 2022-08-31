Expand / Collapse search

Downtown Atlanta high-rise fire: Cause under investigation, no injuries

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Downtown
Officials said there were no injuries in a Downtown Atlanta rooftop fire on Wednesday.

ATLANTA - Firefighters responded to the rooftop of a smoking Downtown Atlanta high-rise at around noon on Wednesday.

Thick smoke was visible from the roof of a building off of Ted Turner Drive. The road was closed between Marietta and Luckie streets.

Atlanta fire rescue received a report of a construction fire at around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday. Firefighters saw heavy smoke from the roof. 

Construction crews and occupants were able to exit the building safely, according to Asst. Fire Chief Greg Gray. Gray told FOX 5 they didn't have an exact number of people inside, but estimated 20 to 30 people evacuated the 30-story building.

Ted Turner Drive was closed between Luckie and Marietta streets. The cause of the fire was unknown.

The fire was isolated to the rooftop.

SKYFOX captured footage of fire crews on the roof attempting to quell the smoke at around 12:42 p.m. Firefighters were sifting through charred materials.

The smoke was reduced and flames appeared to be extinguished before 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Firefighters sifting through debris on the rooftop of a smoking Downtown Atlanta building on Aug. 31, 2022.

Firefighters sifting through debris on the rooftop of a smoking Downtown Atlanta building on Aug. 31, 2022.  (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but crews don't anticipate foul play was involved.

