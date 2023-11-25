1 hospitalized in Douglasville shooting

Douglasville Police are investigating a shooting a home there that left at least one person injured.

Neighbors tell FOX 5 officers responded to a home on Quail Place at around 6 p.m. Saturday.

"Usually we don't see or hear gunshots anywhere around here," said 11-year-old Aaron Redwine.

He lives across the street from the home where the shooting happened and took video on his phone of officers searching for evidence on the lawn.

"They were like shining their flashlights at the ground and trying to see if any gunshots were through the windows or the house," he said.

The Redwine's said they heard at least three gunshots.

Bullet holes were visible in the front window of the home on Quail Place.

The Redwines told FOX 5 they saw a woman being taken out of the house of Quail Place after the shooting. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

"There was a lot of police surrounding that house. And to be honest for me, it was a little scary because, of course, it's right across the street and we didn't know if it was in our yard or their yard because police were really just everywhere and I was really just scared," said Aaron’s sister, Le’Asia.

Officers on scene told FOX 5 that one person was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

They didn’t have a suspect in custody.

The Redwine's said they know the family that lives across the street and are saddened to see this happen to them.

"It's just sad that somebody has to go through that," Le’Asia said.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more details on this shooting.