Thieves target Douglasville fireworks stand that benefits local veterans

Just days before the Fourth of July, the owner of a fireworks stand benefitting veterans in Douglasville is out thousands of dollars after thieves stole tons of fireworks. It happened just before 5:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

"They came roaring into the parking lot, backed up at a high speed. They knew where they were going," Paul Richardson, owner of Big Grin Fireworks, said.

Surveillance video from a nearby liquor store caught the moment a red truck pulled right up to the Big Grin fireworks stand located off of Dallas Highway in Douglasville.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Credit: Douglasville Police Department)

After about three minutes, the truck took off with fireworks piled up in the back. Richardson said they got away with about $6,000 to $8,000 worth of merchandise.

"I've got a couple of guys who are pretty handy, and they're out at all our stands, making them more secure yesterday and today," Richardson said. "Unfortunately, there's no insurance for this type of attack. We just have to make it up with new sales."

Richardson said he started these stands with the goal of supporting his local American Legion.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Big Grin Fireworks

"Getting it all back up and running so they get a sizeable check to help with if the A/C goes out, if there's an unexpected death of a veteran without insurance, if someone is on the verge of losing their house, or they've come to injuries and now their house needs to be modified – That's where this money goes to," he explained.

Douglasville police are investigating. Richardson hopes the surveillance video will help track down the people responsible.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Big Grin Fireworks

"For someone to come in and just despicably smash-and-grab, thinking there's no consequence, it's a huge consequence to the vets," he explained.

The stand along Dallas Highway will be open through July 5.