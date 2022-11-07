Police warning residents about rash of car break-ins in Douglasville neighborhoods

article

Douglasville police are sending a stern warning to car owners after a rash of thefts in multiple neighborhoods in just one night.

Officials say between 2 a.m. and 4:40 a.m. Saturday, around 50 cars were ransacked in the Douglasville neighborhoods of Cedar Forest Drive, Braylen Manor Drive, and Chicago Park.

Surveillance footage from nearby homes show numerous suspects walking driveway to driveway entering vehicles.

In all the cases, the doors were unlocked, allowing the thieves to enter without breaking in.

The suspects are described as wearing:

A white hoodie, black pants, black jacket and black backpack,

Gray, top, gray pants, red shoes, and a black Nike backpack,

A light-colored jacket, dark-colored pants, and shoulder-length dreads,

A black hoodie sweatshirt, and light-colored shorts,

A black and white jacket, light-colored pants, red socks and shoes, and a red backpack.

"We cannot stress enough to lock your vehicle doors regardless of where you are parked and remove or hide valuables," the Douglas County Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Investigators are asking all residents to check their surveillance and RING cameras for images of these suspects.

If you have any information, video, or images of these incidents, call detectives at 678-293-1725.