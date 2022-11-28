Douglasville police offering reward for info on suspect

article

Police are asking for help locating a suspect in connection to an aggravated assault in Douglasville. They said information that leads to his arrest may be worth a $5000 reward.

The pictured suspect was last seen walking away from Budgetel Inn on Waterway Circle on Nov. 22 shortly after police said he fired multiple shots, striking a victim.

He was wearing light-colored jeans, white sneakers and a blue coat with a red-trimmed hood.

If you recognize this individual, please call the Douglasville Police Department at 678-293-1823.