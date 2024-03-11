Large police presence at Arbor Place Mall Spring Fling in response to weekend shooting

If you're headed to the carnival at Arbor Place Mall this month, you may notice an increased security presence. It's a precautionary measure being taken after a shooting over the weekend.

Douglasville police were called to the mall parking lot Sunday afternoon. They found a 32-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. That victim, identified as Demetrius Forts, was rushed to the hospital where he remained in treatment on Monday.

Police arrested 41-year-old Porsona Lashelle Holland for the shooting. Through a preliminary investigation, police discovered Holland and Forts were involved in a relationship and that the shooting was not random.

Holland has been charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

The Spring Fling at Arbor Place is scheduled for March 14 through 24. Police said officers, both in uniform and plain clothes, will be stationed throughout the event.

"As a friendly reminder, carnivals are not babysitters," he said. "Parents are responsible for making sure their children make good decisions and knowing where they are at all times. Keeping kids out of trouble starts with a parent, by the time we have to get involved it is already too late."