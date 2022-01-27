Douglass High School evacuated after small fire, officials say

article

Students and staff members were forced to evacuate after a small fire at Frederick Douglass High School Thursday afternoon, according to Atlanta Fire & Rescue.

According to the fire department, the fire started in a restroom on the third floor of the building. The fire was later extinguished by the sprinkler system.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Douglass High School is located in the 200 block of Hamilton E Holmes Dr. NW and is a part of the Atlanta Public Schools system.

Instigators are working to learn what caused the fire.

