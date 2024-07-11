Douglas County adding new T-SPLOST measure on November ballot

article

Douglas County leaders have approved a new resolution adding a Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, or T-SPLOST, to the November ballot.

The proposed measure would be funded through an additional 1% sales tax.

It's expected to generate over $100 million in revenue from 2025 to 2031 and would be used to support roadway projects in the county.

Officials say Douglas County's Transportation Department maintains over 700 miles of roadways each year which see more than 100,000 motorists every day.

"With a growing population and increasing visitor and pass-through traffic, the county’s infrastructure is feeling the strain," a spokesperson for the county said in a statement.

A public meeting about the proposal will be held on Wednesday, July 17 at 6:30 p.m. in Citizen's Hall at the Douglas County Courthouse.