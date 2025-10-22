Douglas County taxpayers win new audit committee to oversee county spending

The Brief Douglas County commissioners approved a taxpayer-led audit committee to oversee county spending and promote financial transparency. The move follows public outrage over a proposed 30% property tax increase that residents successfully opposed in August. The seven-member volunteer panel, including five taxpayers with accounting or governance experience, will review county finances and report to the Board of Commissioners.



Taxpayers in Douglas County who fought against a major property tax increase earlier this year have scored another victory — this time in the name of transparency.

The backstory:

Back in August, Douglas County residents filled commission chambers to protest a proposed 30% property tax increase. After weeks of pushback, commissioners ultimately rejected the plan.

What we know:

Now, county leaders have approved the creation of a taxpayer-led audit committee designed to monitor how public funds are spent. The new advisory panel will review county spending, purchase card use, and other financial decisions — a move many residents are applauding.

The new panel will consist of seven members, including five taxpayers with experience in accounting or governance. All members will serve as volunteers, and the group will provide regular reports to the Board of Commissioners.

What they're saying:

"Because that’s our money — that’s our money," said Elizabeth Ceron, a Douglas County resident.

"They should know what’s going on," added Lu Frazier. "A lot of people don’t know where their money is going."

The legislation establishing the committee was authored by Commissioner Martin Raxton, who said the timing is right to restore public confidence.

"From a timing standpoint, it’s very good to show our citizens that they have a voice — that they are able to see that the leaders are using the resources in the best manner possible," Raxton said.

Dig deeper:

Raxton said the committee is part of a broader effort to ensure transparency and rebuild trust between residents and their elected leaders.