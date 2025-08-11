Douglas County property tax increase receives strong criticism

The Brief The county administration is recommending a 31% millage rate increase for 2025. The proposal follows three straight years of a frozen millage rate starting in 2020, and rollbacks in each of the past two years. The proposal would raise the millage rate by 3.7 mills. According to the county finance department, a home assessed at $250,000 would be taxed $1,482 — more than $300 higher than the current rate.



Douglas County commissioners and administrators faced strong criticism Monday during the first public hearing on a proposed property tax hike.

What we know:

The county administration is recommending a 31% millage rate increase for 2025. The proposal follows three straight years of a frozen millage rate starting in 2020, and rollbacks in each of the past two years.

"Year over year there are some increases. When we approve, particularly, capital improvements, over two or three years, those costs go up. We may not budget for it that particular year," said Commissioner Martin Raxton.

Even though county reports show Douglas County is not running a deficit and has no long-term outstanding debt, speaker after speaker urged leaders to reject the increase.

"We care what you are spending on. It’s asinine to ask your constituents to pay for your want and not your need," said one person who addressed the commission.

The proposal would raise the millage rate by 3.7 mills. According to the county finance department, a home assessed at $250,000 would be taxed $1,482 — more than $300 higher than the current rate.

A recent transplant to the county said she was frustrated by the proposal.

"I came here thinking the cost of living would be cheaper. Hearing a 30% increase in one year feels a little bit tone-deaf. Do you not see what’s going on in the world right now?" she said.

What's next:

Commissioners have not indicated how they will vote on the property tax increase.

"Tighten up the budget, and we have to look at additional revenue sources. It can’t be just property taxes and sales taxes," Raxton said.