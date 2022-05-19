1 injured in Douglas County motorcycle crash

An early morning crash blocked a Douglas County road for several hours on Thursday.

Dorris Road in between High Point Road and Cedar Mountain Road was shut down for several hours just after 9 a.m. due to a serious injury crash, Douglas County officials said.

Officials said a person was flown to an area hospital after a vehicle accident involving a motorcycle and black Hyundai. There condition was not immediately known.

There were no other reported injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

The names of those involved have not been release.