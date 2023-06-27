Errors reported on property assessment notices in Douglas County

Douglas County residents need to double-check their property tax assessment notices for errors.

The Douglas County Appraisal Department says a software glitch caused about 15,000 parcels to not have the homestead exemption calculated in the assessment.

The department says about one-third of all paper statements were incorrect. New notices are being sent with a correction.

"We apologize for the inconvenience this technical error has caused," said Douglas County Chief Appraiser Steve Balfour. "We are working diligently to notify the impacted property owners and remain committed to not only making this right, but making our team available to address any questions, issues, or concerns in an expeditious manner."

Officials say the assessment online is correct.

Appeals applications are still due on Aug. 7.

Anyone with questions can call the Douglas County Appraisal Department at 770-920-7728.