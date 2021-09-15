Douglas County offers $100 gift cards to residents at vaccination events

Douglas County is offering monetary incentives to people who book an appointment and receive a COVID-19 vaccine on Sept. 18 and Sept. 25 at the Douglas County Courthouse.

The first 100 residents to book an appointment during the county's Sept. 18 "September Saturdays" event will receive a $100 prepaid gift card. Two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available.

The first 200 Douglas County residents who book an appointment and get the vaccine during the "September Saturdays" event on Sept. 25 will also receive a $100 gift card.

Douglas County residents 12 years old or older can register online by filling out a form. Recipients 12-to-17 years old must verify that they have parent or guardian permission to accept this gift card.

Douglas County paid for gift cards with American Rescue Plan funds.

Officials with Douglas County reported that 41% of its 144,000 residents are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and 47% have received one dose.

"That statistic means that more than half of our County residents are still not protected from the virus," County Commission Chair Dr. Romona Jackson Jones said. "We’ve seen how successful these types of incentive programs have been for other jurisdictions. We are hoping for that same kind of success here."

Douglas County previously announced it is offering hazard pay to its employees who have been working since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Full-time employees will receive $1,000 in hazard pay while part-time employees are due $500. The county says hazard pay is granted to employees dealing with physical hardships or discomfort on a regular basis, per county policy.

Employees that can prove they're fully vaccinated by Nov. 1 are eligible to receive a $250 gift card.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.