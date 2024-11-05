Douglas County man pleads guilty to assaulting girlfriend with champagne bottle

A Douglas County man has been sentenced to 25 years, with 10 to serve in prison, after pleading guilty to aggravated assault and battery charges in a domestic violence case.

Robert Brashier, 52, entered his plea on Oct. 21 before Superior Court Judge Cynthia Adams, who issued the sentence.

The charges stem from an incident on Nov. 12, 2022, when Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Douglas WellStar Hospital, where the victim was being treated for injuries. The woman, identified as Brashier’s ex-girlfriend, informed authorities that the two had been in an on-and-off relationship for over 15 years and shared a residence in Douglas County.

According to the victim, the assault occurred after she requested Brashier turn off a television he was using to play video games at 3 a.m. Brashier, angered by the request, reportedly picked up a champagne bottle from the bed and struck the victim repeatedly on the head and body as she attempted to shield herself.

The victim sought medical attention at Douglas WellStar Hospital with assistance from her mother. She sustained lacerations on her head, a gash on her temple, redness on her jaw, bruising on both hands, and a mark on her shoulder.

In addition to the prison sentence, Judge Adams imposed restrictions prohibiting Brashier from contacting the victim and ordered him to complete a certified anger management course. The court also revoked Brashier’s probation from a prior offense involving the same victim, adding additional prison time to his sentence.

Douglas County District Attorney Dalia Racine commented on the case, emphasizing the courage of victims who come forward. "Some victims of domestic violence believe that the abuse will get better and are lulled into a false sense of security during the romantic phase in the cycle of abuse," Racine stated. "We are grateful for this victim’s courage and bravery to stand up for herself by speaking up. We hope this motivates other victims in similar situations to do the same and find peace and safety."

Local resources for domestic abuse survivors are available, including SHAREHouse, which can be reached at 770-949-0626, and The Trinity Center, available at 678-715-1196.