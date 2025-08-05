Douglas County man arrested for uploading child porn to social media app

article

The Brief A Douglas County man was arrested after cyber tips linked him to 20 videos and 2 images of suspected child sexual abuse material uploaded via the Kik app. Investigators executed a search warrant and recovered the same illegal content on one of the man's electronic devices. Maverick Austin Beaudreau faces 14 counts of sexual exploitation of children; bond was denied, and the case moves to Superior Court.



A Douglas County man has been arrested and charged after authorities received cyber tips linking him to the possession of child sexual abuse material.

What we know:

On June 24, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received two alerts from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) involving the social media app Kik. The tips reported a total of 20 videos and two images believed to be child pornography uploaded from two separate user accounts.

Investigators traced the uploads to a Douglas County address using a specific phone number and IP address. A search warrant was executed at the residence, where officers seized multiple electronic devices. Forensic analysis later confirmed the presence of the same videos and images referenced in the cyber tips on one of the devices.

Maverick Austin Beaudreau was arrested and charged with 14 counts of sexual exploitation of children under Georgia law (O.C.G.A. 16-12-100(c)).

What's next:

A judge has reportedly denied bond, citing Beaudreau as a flight risk. The case has been forwarded to Douglas County Superior Court.